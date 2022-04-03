Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 205,159 Shares of HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE – Get Rating) by 343.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 264,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 205,159 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in HarborOne Bancorp were worth $3,929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in HarborOne Bancorp by 25.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 2,586 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 33,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 3,344 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 16,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 88,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 5,637 shares in the last quarter. 56.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO James W. Blake sold 40,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total transaction of $570,755.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James W. Blake sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.11, for a total value of $705,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 340,053 shares of company stock valued at $4,980,755 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.96% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HONE opened at $14.14 on Friday. HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.99 and a fifty-two week high of $15.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.49. The stock has a market cap of $726.43 million, a P/E ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.78.

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. HarborOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 23.92%. The business had revenue of $53.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.75 million. Sell-side analysts predict that HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 12th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. This is a positive change from HarborOne Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. HarborOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.70%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on HONE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HarborOne Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on HarborOne Bancorp in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler cut HarborOne Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $15.50 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, March 18th.

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for HarborOne Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, small and mid-size businesses, and municipalities. The company operates in two segments, HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage. Its primary deposit products include checking, money market, savings, and term certificate of deposit accounts; and lending products comprise commercial real estate, commercial, residential mortgages, and consumer loans, including indirect automobile lease loans.

