Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys New Stake in The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 342,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,978,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.37% of RealReal as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in RealReal by 100.0% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in RealReal by 16.2% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,975 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC bought a new position in RealReal during the third quarter valued at $26,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in RealReal by 105.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its position in RealReal by 2,059.2% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 2,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,574 shares during the last quarter. 95.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get RealReal alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on REAL. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of RealReal from $12.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of RealReal from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of RealReal from $21.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of RealReal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of RealReal from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.76.

NASDAQ REAL opened at $7.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.75. The company has a market capitalization of $671.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 2.52. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.21. The RealReal, Inc. has a one year low of $5.78 and a one year high of $25.91.

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $145.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.03 million. RealReal had a negative net margin of 50.48% and a negative return on equity of 161.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.57) EPS. Equities analysts expect that The RealReal, Inc. will post -2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Levesque Rati Sahi sold 8,888 shares of RealReal stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.57, for a total value of $67,282.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Steve Ming Lo sold 8,926 shares of RealReal stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.58, for a total transaction of $67,659.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 130,950 shares of company stock worth $1,125,362. Insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

About RealReal (Get Rating)

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for consigned luxury goods in the United State. It offers various product categories, including women's, men's, kids', jewelry and watches, and home and art products. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for RealReal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RealReal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.