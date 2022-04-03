Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys Shares of 46,609 AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 46,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,393,000.
Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 1,951.2% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of AppLovin in the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 14,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after buying an additional 992 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of AppLovin in the 3rd quarter valued at $161,000. Institutional investors own 39.42% of the company’s stock.
In other news, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 22,500 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total transaction of $1,310,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Katie Kihorany Jansen sold 17,000 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.71, for a total value of $998,070.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.
Shares of NYSE APP opened at $53.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.05, a current ratio of 5.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market cap of $19.93 billion and a PE ratio of 761.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $58.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.04. AppLovin Co. has a 52-week low of $43.08 and a 52-week high of $116.09.
AppLovin (NYSE:APP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.03). AppLovin had a return on equity of 2.43% and a net margin of 1.23%. The firm had revenue of $793.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $776.38 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AppLovin Co. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.
AppLovin Company Profile (Get Rating)
AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps in the United States and internationally. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; Adjust, an analytics platform that helps marketers grow their mobile apps with solutions for measuring, optimizing campaigns, and protecting user data; and MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of an app's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction.
