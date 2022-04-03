Russell Investments Group Ltd. Decreases Stake in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its position in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Get Rating) by 25.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 122,710 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 41,886 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch were worth $4,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Paradice Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 2,825,047 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $106,307,000 after purchasing an additional 134,224 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 74.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 706,516 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $26,587,000 after acquiring an additional 301,880 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 559,711 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $21,062,000 after acquiring an additional 124,312 shares during the last quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 33.4% in the 3rd quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 539,735 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $20,310,000 after acquiring an additional 135,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 8,710.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 459,974 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $17,309,000 after acquiring an additional 454,753 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ANF opened at $31.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.98. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a 1-year low of $26.47 and a 1-year high of $48.97.

Abercrombie & Fitch ( NYSE:ANF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 29.73%. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ANF shares. B. Riley cut their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $54.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Abercrombie & Fitch in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $44.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. UBS Group downgraded Abercrombie & Fitch from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Abercrombie & Fitch has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.40.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, intimates, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Moose, Seagull, and Gilly Hicks brands.

