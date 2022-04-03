Russell Investments Group Ltd. Lowers Stake in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE – Get Rating) by 74.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,492 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 233,234 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.16% of Haemonetics worth $4,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HAE. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Haemonetics by 16.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,990,542 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $493,464,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011,239 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Haemonetics by 15.0% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,244,307 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $299,606,000 after purchasing an additional 553,118 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Haemonetics by 74.1% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,204,684 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $85,039,000 after purchasing an additional 512,612 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Haemonetics by 2,708.8% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 340,816 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $24,058,000 after purchasing an additional 328,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in Haemonetics by 109.6% in the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 459,873 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $32,463,000 after purchasing an additional 240,419 shares in the last quarter. 98.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HAE opened at $63.85 on Friday. Haemonetics Co. has a twelve month low of $43.50 and a twelve month high of $119.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $55.35 and its 200 day moving average is $58.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 148.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.28.

Haemonetics ( NYSE:HAE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. Haemonetics had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The company had revenue of $259.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. Haemonetics’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Haemonetics Co. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on HAE shares. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Haemonetics in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Haemonetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Haemonetics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Haemonetics in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Haemonetics from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Haemonetics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.67.

Haemonetics Corp. is a global healthcare company, which engages in the development and distribution of hematology products and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Plasma, Blood Center, Hospital, and Corporate. The Plasma segment offers automated plasma collection and donor management software systems.

