Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
RHP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup upgraded Ryman Hospitality Properties from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on Ryman Hospitality Properties in a report on Thursday, March 24th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $61.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $96.33.
Ryman Hospitality Properties stock traded up $1.58 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $94.35. 301,392 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 406,587. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a 52 week low of $68.64 and a 52 week high of $98.11. The firm has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.30 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.39.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the third quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.91% of the company’s stock.
Ryman Hospitality Properties Company Profile (Get Rating)
Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. It operates through the following segments: Hospitality, Entertainment, and Corporate and Other. The Hospitality segment includes directly-owned hotel properties and hotel operations, as well as the Gaylord Rockies joint venture.
