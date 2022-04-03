Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

RHP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup upgraded Ryman Hospitality Properties from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on Ryman Hospitality Properties in a report on Thursday, March 24th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $61.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $96.33.

Ryman Hospitality Properties stock traded up $1.58 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $94.35. 301,392 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 406,587. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a 52 week low of $68.64 and a 52 week high of $98.11. The firm has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.30 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.39.

Ryman Hospitality Properties ( NYSE:RHP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.05. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative return on equity of 1,684.43% and a negative net margin of 18.84%. The company had revenue of $377.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $321.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.56) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 198.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ryman Hospitality Properties will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the third quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.91% of the company’s stock.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. It operates through the following segments: Hospitality, Entertainment, and Corporate and Other. The Hospitality segment includes directly-owned hotel properties and hotel operations, as well as the Gaylord Rockies joint venture.

