SAFE DEAL (SFD) Trading Up 6.5% This Week

SAFE DEAL (SFD) traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. One SAFE DEAL coin can currently be bought for $1.66 or 0.00003575 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, SAFE DEAL has traded 6.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. SAFE DEAL has a market cap of $2.31 million and $244,456.00 worth of SAFE DEAL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002153 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001808 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.13 or 0.00049782 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0730 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,499.71 or 0.07533188 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,521.69 or 1.00138893 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.43 or 0.00054729 BTC.

SAFE DEAL’s total supply is 2,840,104 coins and its circulating supply is 1,392,910 coins. SAFE DEAL’s official Twitter account is @SafeDealP2P . The official message board for SAFE DEAL is medium.com/@SafeDealP2P . The Reddit community for SAFE DEAL is https://reddit.com/r/SafeDealP2P and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for SAFE DEAL is safedeal.trade

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SAFE DEAL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SAFE DEAL should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SAFE DEAL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

