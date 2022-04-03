Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.95 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NASDAQ:SASR)

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler lowered their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Sandy Spring Bancorp in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 30th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Whitman now forecasts that the bank will earn $0.95 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.97. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Sandy Spring Bancorp’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.92 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.94 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sandy Spring Bancorp in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Sandy Spring Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ SASR opened at $45.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Sandy Spring Bancorp has a 1-year low of $39.85 and a 1-year high of $52.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.28 and its 200 day moving average is $47.49.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.05). Sandy Spring Bancorp had a net margin of 42.57% and a return on equity of 13.80%. The business had revenue of $127.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 EPS.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SASR. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 2,971.3% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 806,163 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,938,000 after acquiring an additional 779,915 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 3,707.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 517,977 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,905,000 after purchasing an additional 504,374 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,532,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,503,274 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $72,277,000 after purchasing an additional 296,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 89.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 608,912 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,900,000 after purchasing an additional 286,705 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.60% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. This is a positive change from Sandy Spring Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.42%.

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, mortgage, private banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management. The Community Banking segment offers financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products.

