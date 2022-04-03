Sanne Group (LON:SNN) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $913.92

Sanne Group plc (LON:SNN – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 913.92 ($11.97) and traded as high as GBX 914 ($11.97). Sanne Group shares last traded at GBX 905 ($11.85), with a volume of 3,916,462 shares.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 925 ($12.12) price objective on shares of Sanne Group in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sanne Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 769 ($10.07).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.98, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 913.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 909.77. The company has a market cap of £1.47 billion and a PE ratio of 64.18.

Sanne Group plc provides corporate, fund and private client administration, reporting, and fiduciary services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Channel Islands, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Mauritius. The company offers fund services, including establishment, governance and administration, investor, financial reporting, and tax and regulatory compliance services; and corporate services comprising investment and treasury, employee incentives and independent trustee, tax, regulatory, compliance, and accounting and financial services, as well as governance, fiduciary, and administration services.

