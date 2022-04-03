Savaria Co. (TSE:SIS) Director Alain Tremblay Sells 25,000 Shares

Savaria Co. (TSE:SIS – Get Rating) Director Alain Tremblay sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$21.11, for a total transaction of C$527,747.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$865,505.90.

Shares of SIS traded down C$0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$17.35. 38,391 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 87,910. The stock has a market cap of C$1.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.72, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.93. Savaria Co. has a 1-year low of C$16.66 and a 1-year high of C$22.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$17.82 and a 200-day moving average of C$19.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $0.042 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. Savaria’s payout ratio is 260.32%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Savaria from C$26.00 to C$22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Desjardins reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Savaria in a research report on Friday, March 25th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Savaria from C$24.50 to C$23.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 25th. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of Savaria from C$24.50 to C$23.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Eight Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a C$26.00 price target on shares of Savaria in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Savaria currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$24.00.

Savaria Corporation provides accessibility solutions for the elderly and physically challenged people in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Accessibility, Patient Care, and Adapted Vehicles. The Accessibility segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and installs accessibility products, such as stairlifts for straight and curved stairs, vertical and inclined wheelchair platform lifts for commercial and residential applications, and accessibility and home elevators.

