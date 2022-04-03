Saybrook Capital NC Has $571,000 Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Saybrook Capital NC raised its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 52.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,375 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. Saybrook Capital NC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the third quarter valued at $41,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 83.3% during the fourth quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on HD shares. OTR Global raised shares of Home Depot from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Edward Jones raised shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Home Depot from $470.00 to $430.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $395.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $392.83.

Home Depot stock opened at $301.89 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $298.40 and a fifty-two week high of $420.61. The stock has a market cap of $311.96 billion, a PE ratio of 19.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $335.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $361.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.01. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 2,082.76%. The business had revenue of $35.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a $1.90 dividend. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 48.97%.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 504 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.80, for a total value of $156,139.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

