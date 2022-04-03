SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SB Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

SB Financial Group stock opened at $19.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $143.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.54 and its 200 day moving average is $19.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. SB Financial Group has a 52-week low of $16.17 and a 52-week high of $20.85.

SB Financial Group ( NASDAQ:SBFG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $15.67 million for the quarter. SB Financial Group had a net margin of 25.17% and a return on equity of 10.78%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SB Financial Group will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in SB Financial Group by 61.4% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of SB Financial Group by 8,810.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 8,194 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of SB Financial Group by 33.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SB Financial Group by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of SB Financial Group by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 22,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 2,734 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.07% of the company’s stock.

About SB Financial Group

SB Financial Group, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking and wealth management solutions. The company offers checking, savings, e-services, mortgage loans, mortgage applications, mortgage tool, credit cards, and loans and lines services. It also provides investment and asset management, retirement services, insurance, business succession planning, and brokerage services.

