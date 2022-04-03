Schibsted ASA (OTCMKTS:SBBTF) Price Target Lowered to 285.00 at Citigroup

Schibsted ASA (OTCMKTS:SBBTF – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Citigroup from 300.00 to 285.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SBBTF. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Schibsted ASA from 453.00 to 455.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Schibsted ASA from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a 500.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Barclays reduced their price target on Schibsted ASA from 485.00 to 415.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Nordea Equity Research upgraded Schibsted ASA from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Schibsted ASA from 265.00 to 276.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $386.20.

Get Schibsted ASA alerts:

Shares of SBBTF opened at $21.41 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.25. Schibsted ASA has a twelve month low of $23.35 and a twelve month high of $51.75.

Schibsted ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company. The company operates through Nordic Marketplaces, News Media, Financial Services, and Growth segments. It operates online marketplaces, as well as offers online classifieds services that provide technology-based services to connect buyers and sellers; and publishes printed and online newspapers, and subscription-based newspapers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Schibsted ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schibsted ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.