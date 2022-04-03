Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) Shares Down 4.8%

Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 4.8% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $23.74 and last traded at $24.27. 26,915 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 694,389 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.50.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Schneider National from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Schneider National from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Schneider National from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Susquehanna raised shares of Schneider National from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price target for the company from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Schneider National from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.58.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Schneider National ( NYSE:SNDR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. Schneider National had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 18.06%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. Schneider National’s revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Schneider National, Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This is a positive change from Schneider National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.04%.

In related news, EVP David L. Geyer sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.52, for a total transaction of $408,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Shaleen Devgun sold 11,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.82, for a total transaction of $315,081.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 59,748 shares of company stock worth $1,570,441. Company insiders own 32.97% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Schneider National during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Schneider National during the fourth quarter worth $122,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Schneider National by 8,681.7% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 5,209 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schneider National during the fourth quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Schneider National by 76.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 3,354 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.94% of the company’s stock.

About Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR)

Schneider National, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through three segments: Truckload, Intermodal, and Logistics. The Truckload segment offers standard long-haul and regional shipping services primarily through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed equipment, as well as cross dock and customized solutions for time-sensitive loads.

