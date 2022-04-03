Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Trading Up 0.3%

Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 0.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $53.60 and last traded at $53.56. Approximately 1,114,797 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 2,030,560 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.39.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.89.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 14,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 21,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,403,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 14,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 5,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

