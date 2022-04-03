Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut Schweitzer-Mauduit International from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th.

SWM stock opened at $28.06 on Thursday. Schweitzer-Mauduit International has a fifty-two week low of $26.89 and a fifty-two week high of $50.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.57. The company has a market capitalization of $888.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 1.06.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International ( NYSE:SWM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.26). Schweitzer-Mauduit International had a return on equity of 15.14% and a net margin of 6.17%. The firm had revenue of $390.40 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Schweitzer-Mauduit International will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.27%. Schweitzer-Mauduit International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.86%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 125.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 475.0% during the 4th quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. 86.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc engages in the provision of performance materials, including papers, nets and films. It operates through the Engineered Papers and Advanced Materials and Structures segments. The Engineered Papers segment manufactures lightweight specialty papers used in manufacturing banded papers used in the production of lower ignition propensity, cigarettes, and premium specialized papers such as low volume specialized commercial and industrial commodity paper grades.

