Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) Cut to “Hold” at Truist Financial

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $105.00 target price on the information technology services provider’s stock. Truist Financial’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 13.18% from the stock’s current price. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Science Applications International’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.71 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.85 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.78 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.96 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.85 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.94 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $1.88 EPS.

SAIC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays upgraded shares of Science Applications International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $105.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Science Applications International in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from $101.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Science Applications International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.86.

NYSE SAIC opened at $92.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Science Applications International has a 1-year low of $78.10 and a 1-year high of $96.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $86.31 and a 200-day moving average of $86.48. The company has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.45 and a beta of 0.79.

Science Applications International ( NYSE:SAIC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.27. Science Applications International had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 25.99%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Science Applications International will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Nazzic S. Keene sold 6,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.72, for a total value of $587,094.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Steven G. Mahon sold 4,132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.03, for a total transaction of $376,135.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,402 shares of company stock worth $1,288,520. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAIC. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Science Applications International by 12.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 836,110 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $73,352,000 after buying an additional 91,475 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Science Applications International by 7.4% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 77,661 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,813,000 after buying an additional 5,339 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Science Applications International by 24.0% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 35,802 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,063,000 after buying an additional 6,934 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Science Applications International in the third quarter valued at $595,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Science Applications International by 0.8% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 18,419 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Science Applications International Corp. is a provider of technical, engineering and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily to the U.S. government. Its offerings include engineering, technology integration, maintenance of ground and maritime systems, logistics, training and simulation, operation and program support services, and end-to-end services spanning the design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers’ entire IT infrastructure.

