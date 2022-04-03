Scotiabank Boosts AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) Price Target to C$48.00

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Scotiabank from C$47.50 to C$48.00 in a report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of AutoCanada from C$60.00 to C$59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Cormark set a C$55.00 price objective on shares of AutoCanada in a research report on Friday, March 4th. ATB Capital upped their price target on shares of AutoCanada from C$80.00 to C$85.00 in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. CIBC cut their price target on shares of AutoCanada from C$49.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of AutoCanada to C$59.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AutoCanada currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$59.19.

AutoCanada stock opened at C$34.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$933.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$33.58 and its 200 day moving average is C$38.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 280.29. AutoCanada has a 52-week low of C$26.80 and a 52-week high of C$59.26.

AutoCanada ( TSE:ACQ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.81 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.11 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AutoCanada will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AutoCanada news, Director Barry Lee James bought 1,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$32.94 per share, for a total transaction of C$51,063.05. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 19,417 shares in the company, valued at C$639,671.71.

AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec, Nova Scotia, and New Brunswick, Canada; and Illinois, the United States. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, and vehicle protection and other after-market products.

