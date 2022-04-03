Scotiabank Boosts AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) Price Target to C$48.00

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Scotiabank from C$47.50 to C$48.00 in a report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.
A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of AutoCanada from C$60.00 to C$59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Cormark set a C$55.00 price objective on shares of AutoCanada in a research report on Friday, March 4th. ATB Capital upped their price target on shares of AutoCanada from C$80.00 to C$85.00 in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. CIBC cut their price target on shares of AutoCanada from C$49.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of AutoCanada to C$59.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AutoCanada currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$59.19.
AutoCanada stock opened at C$34.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$933.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$33.58 and its 200 day moving average is C$38.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 280.29. AutoCanada has a 52-week low of C$26.80 and a 52-week high of C$59.26.
In other AutoCanada news, Director Barry Lee James bought 1,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$32.94 per share, for a total transaction of C$51,063.05. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 19,417 shares in the company, valued at C$639,671.71.
About AutoCanada (Get Rating)
AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec, Nova Scotia, and New Brunswick, Canada; and Illinois, the United States. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, and vehicle protection and other after-market products.
Receive News & Ratings for AutoCanada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoCanada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.