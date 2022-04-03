Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

SGEN has been the subject of a number of other reports. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Seagen from $179.00 to $155.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Seagen from $198.00 to $162.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Seagen from $210.00 to $170.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of Seagen from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Seagen from $254.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Seagen has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $160.23.

Shares of SGEN opened at $148.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $27.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.24 and a beta of 0.82. Seagen has a fifty-two week low of $117.46 and a fifty-two week high of $192.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $133.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $152.26.

Seagen ( NASDAQ:SGEN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $429.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $403.42 million. Seagen had a negative return on equity of 20.68% and a negative net margin of 42.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Seagen will post -3.67 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 17,043 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.35, for a total transaction of $2,289,727.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 17,044 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.73, for a total transaction of $2,466,778.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 86,044 shares of company stock worth $11,876,437 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 27.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seagen during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Seagen by 486.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 633 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Leverty Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seagen during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Seagen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Seagen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. 89.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

