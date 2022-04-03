Secret (SCRT) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.04 Billion

Secret (SCRT) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 3rd. One Secret coin can currently be bought for $6.39 or 0.00013586 BTC on popular exchanges. Secret has a total market capitalization of $1.04 billion and approximately $44.21 million worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Secret has traded 27.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Secret alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $135.38 or 0.00284713 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00005601 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000727 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.58 or 0.00024610 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002445 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $320.75 or 0.00681619 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0288 or 0.00000061 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Secret Profile

Secret (CRYPTO:SCRT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 26th, 2015. Secret’s total supply is 190,165,060 coins and its circulating supply is 163,295,557 coins. Secret’s official website is scrt.network . The official message board for Secret is forum.scrt.network . Secret’s official Twitter account is @SecretCoinDevs and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret Network is a blockchain that allows privacy-preserving smart contracts. That means applications built on Secret can utilize encrypted data without revealing it to anyone, even the nodes in the network. Using privacy technologies (such as trusted execution environments), Secret Network allows developers to build new types of powerful, permissionless, privacy-preserving applications – Secret Apps. Secret is the native coin of the Secret Network Enigma (ENG) swapped to SCRT on a 1:1 basis. “

Buying and Selling Secret

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Secret should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Secret using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Secret Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Secret and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.