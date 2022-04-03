Secure Energy Services (OTCMKTS:SECYF) Given New C$8.50 Price Target at Raymond James

Secure Energy Services (OTCMKTS:SECYF – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Raymond James from C$8.25 to C$8.50 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Secure Energy Services from C$6.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.47.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SECYF opened at $4.49 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.34. Secure Energy Services has a 12 month low of $2.88 and a 12 month high of $5.30.

Secure Energy Services, Inc engages in the provision of safe and environmentally responsible fluids and solids solutions to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Midstream Infrastructure, Environmental and Fluid Management, and Corporate. The Midstream Infrastructure segment operates facilities throughout western Canada, in North Dakota and in Oklahoma and helps upstream oil and natural gas companies with the processing, storing, shipping and marketing of crude oil; processing of waste; and water treatment and disposal.

