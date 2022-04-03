Sentinel Protocol Price Reaches $0.15 (UPP)

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded down 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 3rd. One Sentinel Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000333 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Sentinel Protocol has traded up 14.3% against the U.S. dollar. Sentinel Protocol has a market cap of $71.18 million and approximately $9.53 million worth of Sentinel Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $46.93 or 0.00100868 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.41 or 0.00018083 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001176 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00005720 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001280 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001045 BTC.

About Sentinel Protocol

UPP is a coin. Its genesis date was May 22nd, 2018. Sentinel Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 459,834,801 coins. The official website for Sentinel Protocol is sentinelprotocol.io . Sentinel Protocol’s official Twitter account is @UPPSentinel and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Sentinel Protocol is /r/Sentinel_Protocol . The official message board for Sentinel Protocol is medium.com/sentinel-protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinel Protocol is an Ethereum-based platform that aims to keep common users safe from cybercrime by using blockchain technology to create a threat database viewable by all. Sentinel Protocol (UPP) is an ERC20 compliant token on the Ethereum network and will be used to pay for the security services available on the platform. “

Buying and Selling Sentinel Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sentinel Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sentinel Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

