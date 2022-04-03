Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Seres Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:MCRB traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $7.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 669,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 824,387. The stock has a market capitalization of $675.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.79 and a beta of 3.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.77. Seres Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $5.41 and a fifty-two week high of $25.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 3.69.

Seres Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:MCRB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.07). Seres Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 47.52% and a negative net margin of 45.25%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Seres Therapeutics will post -2.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MCRB. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Seres Therapeutics by 90.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,765 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,261 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 131.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 33,645 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $802,000 after acquiring an additional 19,087 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 77.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 627,851 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,975,000 after acquiring an additional 274,093 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 9.3% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 37,406 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $892,000 after acquiring an additional 3,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Seres Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.53% of the company’s stock.

Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing bacterial consortia that are designed to functionally interact with host cells and tissues to treat disease. The company's lead product candidate is the SER-109, an oral microbiome therapeutic candidate that has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of clostridium difficile infection (CDI).

