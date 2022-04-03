ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Sold by Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC cut its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 29.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,275 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 542 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $828,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 4.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,125,077 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $10,034,153,000 after buying an additional 657,340 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth $400,884,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 100.0% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 790,168 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $491,422,000 after buying an additional 395,021 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,480,958 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,610,414,000 after buying an additional 352,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 60.3% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 808,335 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $503,003,000 after buying an additional 304,079 shares during the last quarter. 86.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NOW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on ServiceNow from $657.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on ServiceNow from $715.00 to $615.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on ServiceNow from $650.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on ServiceNow from $785.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on ServiceNow from $615.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ServiceNow presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $686.52.

NYSE:NOW traded down $8.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $548.69. The stock had a trading volume of 1,931,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,847,847. The company has a market capitalization of $109.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 481.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 1.06. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1-year low of $448.27 and a 1-year high of $707.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $562.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $610.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.07. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 3.90%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $528.69, for a total transaction of $370,083.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $587.50, for a total value of $195,637.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,086 shares of company stock valued at $23,645,860. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

