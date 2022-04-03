Sharecare (NASDAQ:SHCR) Reaches New 12-Month Low After Analyst Downgrade

Sharecare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHCR – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday after Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on the stock from $12.00 to $6.00. The company traded as low as $2.22 and last traded at $2.31, with a volume of 66523 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $2.47.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on SHCR. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Sharecare from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Sharecare from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sharecare by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,518,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,287,000 after purchasing an additional 773,280 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Sharecare in the fourth quarter valued at about $131,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sharecare in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Shay Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Sharecare in the fourth quarter valued at about $337,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Sharecare in the fourth quarter valued at about $770,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.57% of the company’s stock.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.11.

About Sharecare (NASDAQ:SHCR)

Sharecare, Inc operates as a digital health company. Its virtual health platform is designed to help people, providers, employers, health plans, government organizations, and communities optimize individual and population-wide well-being by driving positive behavior change. The company was founded in 2010 and sis based in Atlanta, Georgia.

