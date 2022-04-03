SHIELD (XSH) Price Reaches $0.0002 on Major Exchanges

SHIELD (XSH) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. SHIELD has a total market capitalization of $118,253.63 and $14.00 worth of SHIELD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SHIELD coin can currently be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, SHIELD has traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

SHIELD Coin Profile

SHIELD (CRYPTO:XSH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the MultipleAlgorithms hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 6th, 2017. SHIELD’s total supply is 512,973,375 coins. The official website for SHIELD is www.shield-coin.com . SHIELD’s official message board is medium.com/@shieldxsh . SHIELD’s official Twitter account is @SHIELDcurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SHIELD is /r/SHIELDCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SHIELD is a PoW cryptocurrency based on multiple algorithms (Scrypt, x17, groestl, blake2s, & lyra2rev2). “

Buying and Selling SHIELD

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHIELD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SHIELD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SHIELD using one of the exchanges listed above.

