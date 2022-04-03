Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT) Price Target Cut to $10.00

Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Piper Sandler from $17.00 to $10.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Shift Technologies’ Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.76) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.66) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.69) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.54) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.70) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.68) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.60) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($2.55) EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Shift Technologies from $12.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Shift Technologies from $7.00 to $3.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Shift Technologies from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Northland Securities lowered their target price on shares of Shift Technologies from $12.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Shift Technologies from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $8.35.

Get Shift Technologies alerts:

SFT opened at $2.10 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.04 and its 200-day moving average is $4.12. The stock has a market cap of $174.18 million, a PE ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. Shift Technologies has a twelve month low of $1.48 and a twelve month high of $9.75.

Shift Technologies ( NASDAQ:SFT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $196.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.34 million. Shift Technologies had a negative net margin of 26.11% and a negative return on equity of 123.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.44) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Shift Technologies will post -2.18 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Shift Technologies by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,398,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,997,000 after acquiring an additional 177,485 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Shift Technologies by 621.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 397,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,353,000 after buying an additional 342,067 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shift Technologies by 96.9% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 141,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 69,756 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shift Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $171,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Shift Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $305,000. 40.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Shift Technologies (Get Rating)

Shift Technologies, Inc provides end-to-end auto ecommerce platform for buying and selling of used cars. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It engages in the retail sale of used vehicles through its platform that enables mobile digital transaction, such as car searching, scheduling an on-demand test drive, and purchasing at home or at the preferred site of a test drive, as well as provides financing and services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Shift Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shift Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.