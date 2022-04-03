Shore Capital Reiterates “House Stock” Rating for Arbuthnot Banking Group (LON:ARBB)

Arbuthnot Banking Group (LON:ARBB – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued on Friday, MarketBeat reports.

ARBB opened at GBX 940 ($12.31) on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 924.81 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 887.08. Arbuthnot Banking Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 799.98 ($10.48) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,190 ($15.59). The firm has a market capitalization of £141.22 million and a P/E ratio of 20.80.

Get Arbuthnot Banking Group alerts:

About Arbuthnot Banking Group (Get Rating)

Arbuthnot Banking Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides private and commercial banking products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Private Banking, Mortgage Portfolios, Commercial Banking, Renaissance Asset Finance, Arbuthnot Commercial Asset Based Lending, Arbuthnot Specialist Finance Limited, and All Other Divisions segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arbuthnot Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arbuthnot Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.