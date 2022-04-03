Shore Capital Reiterates “House Stock” Rating for Arbuthnot Banking Group (LON:ARBB)

Arbuthnot Banking Group (LON:ARBB – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued on Friday, MarketBeat reports.
ARBB opened at GBX 940 ($12.31) on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 924.81 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 887.08. Arbuthnot Banking Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 799.98 ($10.48) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,190 ($15.59). The firm has a market capitalization of £141.22 million and a P/E ratio of 20.80.
