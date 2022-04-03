Short Interest in Aena S.M.E., S.A. (OTCMKTS:ANNSF) Grows By 23.3%

Aena S.M.E., S.A. (OTCMKTS:ANNSF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 133,700 shares, a growth of 23.3% from the February 28th total of 108,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 267.4 days.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ANNSF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Aena S.M.E. from €177.00 ($194.51) to €174.00 ($191.21) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Aena S.M.E. from €161.00 ($176.92) to €160.00 ($175.82) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.00.

Get Aena S.M.E. alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:ANNSF opened at $164.51 on Friday. Aena S.M.E. has a 52-week low of $133.60 and a 52-week high of $182.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.20.

Aena S.M.E. SA engages in the management and operation of airport terminals. It operates through the following business segments: Airports, Real Estate services and International. The Airports segment provides airport services such as cargo handling, air transportation and passenger security. The Real Estate segment includes industrial and real estate assets that are not included in terminals.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Aena S.M.E. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aena S.M.E. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.