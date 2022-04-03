Short Interest in Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL) Expands By 25.2%

Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 132,800 shares, a growth of 25.2% from the February 28th total of 106,100 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 41,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days.
Shares of AMAL stock opened at $17.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $555.09 million, a P/E ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 0.80. Amalgamated Financial has a 1-year low of $13.48 and a 1-year high of $19.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.00.
Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $59.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Amalgamated Financial will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
AMAL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amalgamated Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Amalgamated Financial from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 117.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Amalgamated Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amalgamated Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $109,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Amalgamated Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $135,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 99.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 4,830 shares during the last quarter. 37.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Amalgamated Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)
Operates as a bank holding company whose subsidiary provides banking services
