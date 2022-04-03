Short Interest in Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL) Expands By 25.2%

Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 132,800 shares, a growth of 25.2% from the February 28th total of 106,100 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 41,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days.

Shares of AMAL stock opened at $17.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $555.09 million, a P/E ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 0.80. Amalgamated Financial has a 1-year low of $13.48 and a 1-year high of $19.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.00.

Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $59.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Amalgamated Financial will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. Amalgamated Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.05%.

AMAL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amalgamated Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Amalgamated Financial from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 117.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Amalgamated Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amalgamated Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $109,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Amalgamated Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $135,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 99.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 4,830 shares during the last quarter. 37.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Operates as a bank holding company whose subsidiary provides banking services

