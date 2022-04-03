Short Interest in Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) Grows By 26.0%

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,400,000 shares, an increase of 26.0% from the February 28th total of 7,460,000 shares. Currently, 4.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,920,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.9 days.

In related news, Director Howard E. Woolley bought 1,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.96 per share, for a total transaction of $29,993.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of APLE. Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 85,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 9.3% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 1.2% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 77,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 81,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

APLE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on Apple Hospitality REIT from $19.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apple Hospitality REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Apple Hospitality REIT in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apple Hospitality REIT currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.33.

Shares of Apple Hospitality REIT stock opened at $18.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 226.00 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Apple Hospitality REIT has a 12 month low of $13.83 and a 12 month high of $18.65.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 750.00%.

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 235 hotels with more than 30,000 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 34 states.

