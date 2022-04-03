Short Interest in BillerudKorsnäs AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BLRDF) Rises By 23.1%

BillerudKorsnäs AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BLRDF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 125,400 shares, a growth of 23.1% from the February 28th total of 101,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 250.8 days.

Shares of BLRDF stock opened at $14.78 on Friday. BillerudKorsnäs AB has a 12 month low of $12.75 and a 12 month high of $22.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.08.

BillerudKorsnÃ¤s AB (publ) provides fiber based packaging materials and solutions in Sweden and internationally. It operates through three segments: Product area Board, Product area Paper, and Solutions & Other. The company offers kraft papers for medical equipment and food packaging sectors; and sack papers for making sacks.

