Short Interest in BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc. (NYSE:BKN) Decreases By 16.5%

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc. (NYSE:BKN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 54,700 shares, a decline of 16.5% from the February 28th total of 65,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 55,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust during the third quarter worth about $67,000. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $185,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust during the third quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Avaii Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.11% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust alerts:

BKN stock opened at $14.41 on Friday. BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust has a 1-year low of $14.03 and a 1-year high of $20.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.78.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.068 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.66%.

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.