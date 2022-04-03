Short Interest in CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) Rises By 26.8%

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,270,000 shares, an increase of 26.8% from the February 28th total of 1,790,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 446,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.1 days.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CBAY shares. StockNews.com raised CymaBay Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut CymaBay Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.63.

CBAY opened at $3.27 on Friday. CymaBay Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.67 and a 52 week high of $5.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.50. The firm has a market cap of $276.90 million, a P/E ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 0.93.

CymaBay Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CBAY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.08). During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.23) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that CymaBay Therapeutics will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Dennis D. Kim purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.04 per share, with a total value of $60,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in CymaBay Therapeutics by 26.7% in the third quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 380,052 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 80,052 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in CymaBay Therapeutics by 5.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 238,108 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 13,036 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in CymaBay Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $168,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CymaBay Therapeutics by 100.0% in the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in CymaBay Therapeutics by 25.3% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 124,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.78% of the company’s stock.

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc engages in the provision and development of access to therapies for patients with liver and other chronic diseases with high unmet medical need. Its products pipeline include Seladelpar, MBX-2982, CB-0406, and CB-001. The company was founded on October 5, 1988 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.

