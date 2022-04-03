Short Interest in Healthcare AI Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:HAIAU) Declines By 17.2%

Healthcare AI Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:HAIAU – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a decline of 17.2% from the February 28th total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Beryl Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Healthcare AI Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,504,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Healthcare AI Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,281,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in Healthcare AI Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $721,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Healthcare AI Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $501,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in Healthcare AI Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,502,000.
NASDAQ:HAIAU opened at $9.97 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.98. Healthcare AI Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.90 and a 12-month high of $10.05.
