Short Interest in McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) Increases By 24.7%

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 326,400 shares, an increase of 24.7% from the February 28th total of 261,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 86,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MGRC. StockNews.com began coverage on McGrath RentCorp in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded McGrath RentCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, February 26th.

In other news, VP Philip B. Hawkins sold 10,862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.42, for a total transaction of $906,108.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in McGrath RentCorp by 33.7% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in McGrath RentCorp during the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in McGrath RentCorp during the 4th quarter valued at $122,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in McGrath RentCorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in McGrath RentCorp by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MGRC opened at $85.43 on Friday. McGrath RentCorp has a 12-month low of $67.08 and a 12-month high of $88.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $79.89 and its 200 day moving average is $77.91. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.83.

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.06. McGrath RentCorp had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 14.54%. The business had revenue of $175.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.51 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that McGrath RentCorp will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.455 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This is a boost from McGrath RentCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. McGrath RentCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.54%.

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, electronic test equipment and related accessories, and liquid and solid containment tanks and boxes. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex.

