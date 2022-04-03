Short Interest in POSCO (NYSE:PKX) Drops By 17.6%

POSCO (NYSE:PKX – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 498,700 shares, a decrease of 17.6% from the February 28th total of 605,300 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 251,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on POSCO in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of PKX stock opened at $59.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. POSCO has a twelve month low of $54.20 and a twelve month high of $92.19. The company has a market cap of $20.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.49.

POSCO ( NYSE:PKX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter. POSCO had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 8.70%. The business had revenue of $18.03 billion during the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in POSCO in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of POSCO during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of POSCO by 1,346.9% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in shares of POSCO during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of POSCO by 253.2% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the last quarter.

About POSCO

POSCO engages in the production of steel products. It operates through the following divisions: Steel, Engineering & Construction and Trading. The Steel division produces cold rolled, hot rolled and stain less steel products, plates, wire rods and silicon steel sheets. The Engineering & Construction division engages in the planning, designing and construction of industrial plants, civil engineering projects, commercial and residential buildings.

