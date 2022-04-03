Short Interest in Spruce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRB) Drops By 17.8%

Spruce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 328,700 shares, a drop of 17.8% from the February 28th total of 399,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,900,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 4.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

NASDAQ SPRB opened at $2.13 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.46. Spruce Biosciences has a 12-month low of $1.81 and a 12-month high of $17.99. The company has a current ratio of 10.36, a quick ratio of 10.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $50.04 million, a P/E ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 3.43.

Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.18. Sell-side analysts predict that Spruce Biosciences will post -2.24 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Spruce Biosciences from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Spruce Biosciences from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Spruce Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 19th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Spruce Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Spruce Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.56.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SPRB. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Spruce Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Spruce Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Spruce Biosciences by 223.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 4,860 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in Spruce Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in Spruce Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $115,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.18% of the company’s stock.

Spruce Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapies for rare endocrine disorders. The company engages in developing tildacerfont, a non-steroidal therapy to enhance disease control and reduce steroid burden for patients suffering from congenital adrenal hyperplasia (CAH).

