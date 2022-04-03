Short Interest in uCloudlink Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UCL) Drops By 16.6%

uCloudlink Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UCL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 51,700 shares, a decrease of 16.6% from the February 28th total of 62,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 312,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

UCL opened at $1.81 on Friday. uCloudlink Group has a one year low of $1.35 and a one year high of $13.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.38 million, a PE ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 3.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.75.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in uCloudlink Group during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in uCloudlink Group by 81.2% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 20,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 9,363 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in uCloudlink Group during the fourth quarter worth $81,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in uCloudlink Group during the fourth quarter worth $99,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in uCloudlink Group during the fourth quarter worth $188,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

uCloudlink Group Inc operates as a mobile data traffic sharing marketplace in the telecommunications industry. It provides uCloudlink 1.0, a model that focuses on cross-border travelers that need mobile data connectivity services in various countries; and operates portable Wi-Fi services under the Roamingman name in China and Malaysia, which provides global mobile data connectivity services, as well as offers GlocalMe portable Wi-Fi terminals and cloud SIM architecture for mobile virtual network operators (MVNOs), mobile network operators (MNOs), and portable Wi-Fi terminal rental companies.

