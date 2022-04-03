Short Interest in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Decreases By 17.0%

VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,780,000 shares, a decrease of 17.0% from the February 28th total of 3,350,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,910,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

In other news, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 6,260 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $782,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Silver Lake Group L.L.C. acquired a new stake in VMware during the 4th quarter valued at $4,872,849,000. Dodge & Cox increased its holdings in VMware by 206.5% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 25,453,582 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $2,949,561,000 after purchasing an additional 17,149,182 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in VMware by 55.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,773,659 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $1,480,211,000 after purchasing an additional 4,541,555 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of VMware by 142.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,229,263 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $605,967,000 after buying an additional 3,075,313 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of VMware by 93.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,756,520 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $713,288,000 after buying an additional 2,302,135 shares during the period. 67.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VMW. Barclays lowered their price objective on VMware from $140.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Cross Research decreased their target price on VMware from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded VMware from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on VMware from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on VMware in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $164.00 target price for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.77.

VMware stock opened at $114.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $48.01 billion, a PE ratio of 26.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.69. VMware has a one year low of $107.57 and a one year high of $172.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.20.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. VMware had a return on equity of 30.03% and a net margin of 14.16%. VMware’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.61 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that VMware will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About VMware

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid and multi-cloud, modern applications, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer and utilizes its hypervisor software, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to all applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a hybrid cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

