Siemens Energy AG (OTCMKTS:SMEGF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Siemens Energy AG (OTCMKTS:SMEGF – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.00.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SMEGF. Morgan Stanley cut Siemens Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. HSBC cut Siemens Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Siemens Energy in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Siemens Energy from €25.00 ($27.47) to €24.00 ($26.37) in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Siemens Energy from €30.00 ($32.97) to €28.00 ($30.77) in a research note on Thursday, January 13th.

Shares of OTCMKTS SMEGF traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.00. 2,769 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,449. Siemens Energy has a 1 year low of $20.14 and a 1 year high of $37.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.20 and a 200 day moving average of $24.98.

Siemens Energy AG operates as an energy technology company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Gas and Power; and Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy. The company provides gas and steam turbines, generators, gas engines, instrumentation and controls, and electrical systems, as well as performance enhancement, maintenance, customer training, and professional consulting services for central and distributed power generation; and power and distribution transformers, air and gas-insulated switchgears, circuit breakers, surge arresters, disconnectors, bushings, instrument transformers, coils, transmission systems, and digitalized products for power transmission.

