Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sify Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIFY opened at $3.03 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Sify Technologies has a one year low of $2.61 and a one year high of $4.19.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SIFY. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Sify Technologies by 7,174.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 82,716 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 81,579 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sify Technologies by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,702 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,833 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Sify Technologies by 49.4% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 16,435 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 5,435 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Sify Technologies by 96.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,437 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 16,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Sify Technologies by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 210,370 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $711,000 after buying an additional 4,736 shares during the last quarter. 1.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sify Technologies Limited provides integrated ICT solutions and services in India and internationally. It operates through five segments: Network Centric Services, Data Center Services, Cloud and Managed Services, Technology Integration Services, and Applications Integration Services. The Network Centric Services segment offers internet, internet protocol and multi-protocol label switching virtual private network, SDWAN, managed Wi-Fi, internet of things, wholesale and retail voice, network managed, application to person, unified communication as a service, and proactive monitoring and management of the network and devices.

