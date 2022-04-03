SIGNA Sports United (NYSE:SSU) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SIGNA Sports United (NYSE:SSU – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SIGNA Sports United provide sports e-commerce and technology platform. SIGNA Sports United, formerly known as Yucaipa Acquisition Corporation, is based in BERLIN. “

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of SIGNA Sports United in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a buy rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of SSU opened at $7.50 on Wednesday. SIGNA Sports United has a 52 week low of $6.65 and a 52 week high of $10.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.96.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SSU. SB Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of SIGNA Sports United during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,400,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in shares of SIGNA Sports United during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,082,000. Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of SIGNA Sports United during the 4th quarter worth approximately $823,000. Clear Street LLC bought a new stake in shares of SIGNA Sports United during the 4th quarter worth approximately $196,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SIGNA Sports United during the 4th quarter worth approximately $165,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.19% of the company’s stock.

SIGNA Sports United Company Profile (Get Rating)

