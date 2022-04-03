Signaturefd LLC Acquires 496 Shares of Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN)

Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Rating) by 78.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,132 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products were worth $36,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products by 112,200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products by 1,574.8% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the period. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in Reynolds Consumer Products during the 3rd quarter valued at $240,000. 33.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:REYN opened at $29.66 on Friday. Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.50 and a 52-week high of $32.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.46 and a 200 day moving average of $29.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a PE ratio of 19.26 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 2.28.

Reynolds Consumer Products ( NASDAQ:REYN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. Reynolds Consumer Products had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 19.85%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. Reynolds Consumer Products’s payout ratio is 59.74%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.29.

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, butcher paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

