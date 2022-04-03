Signaturefd LLC Boosts Holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA)

Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Rating) by 250.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,799 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT were worth $34,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 316,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,287,000 after buying an additional 7,227 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Strs Ohio grew its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 304,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,121,000 after buying an additional 8,306 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 299,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,055,000 after purchasing an additional 13,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 533,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,976 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on SBRA. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a research report on Friday, February 18th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.70.

Shares of SBRA stock opened at $15.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.07. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.31 and a twelve month high of $19.01. The company has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.61 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.46). Sabra Health Care REIT had a negative net margin of 19.89% and a negative return on equity of 3.33%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s payout ratio is -235.29%.

As of September 30, 2020, Sabra's investment portfolio included 425 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 287 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 64 Senior Housing communities (ÂSenior Housing – LeasedÂ), (iii) 47 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (ÂSenior Housing – ManagedÂ) and (iv) 27 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one asset held for sale, one investment in a direct financing lease, 19 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) one construction loan and (iii) 17 other loans), six preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 158 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

