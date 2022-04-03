Signaturefd LLC Reduces Position in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)

Signaturefd LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Rating) by 49.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,273 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Physicians Realty Trust were worth $44,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 2,143.0% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,693 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Physicians Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at about $80,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 141.3% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 4,644 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 11.4% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 8,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 15.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358 shares during the period. 86.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Physicians Realty Trust alerts:

DOC opened at $17.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Physicians Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $16.07 and a 1-year high of $19.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.01.

Physicians Realty Trust ( NYSE:DOC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $116.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.76 million. Physicians Realty Trust had a net margin of 18.34% and a return on equity of 2.98%. Physicians Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.15%. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 242.11%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Physicians Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Physicians Realty Trust from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Physicians Realty Trust from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Physicians Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Physicians Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.43.

Physicians Realty Trust Profile (Get Rating)

Physicians Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, owning, and managing of healthcare properties. Its principal investments include medical office buildings, outpatient treatment facilities, acute and post-acute care hospitals, as well as other real estate integral to healthcare providers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Physicians Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Physicians Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.