Signaturefd LLC Sells 615 Shares of American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL)

Signaturefd LLC lowered its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL – Get Rating) by 37.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 615 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in American Equity Investment Life were worth $40,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AEL. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in American Equity Investment Life in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Equity Investment Life in the 3rd quarter worth $203,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in American Equity Investment Life in the 3rd quarter worth $204,000. Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new stake in American Equity Investment Life in the 3rd quarter worth $206,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in American Equity Investment Life in the 3rd quarter worth $259,000. 93.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Joyce Ann Chapman sold 3,856 shares of American Equity Investment Life stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.26, for a total value of $147,530.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey D. Lorenzen sold 20,000 shares of American Equity Investment Life stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.10, for a total transaction of $822,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,713 shares of company stock valued at $2,040,124 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AEL. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Equity Investment Life from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $37.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of American Equity Investment Life from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $34.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.64.

Shares of NYSE AEL opened at $39.61 on Friday. American Equity Investment Life Holding has a 1 year low of $27.12 and a 1 year high of $44.49. The stock has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.77 and a 200 day moving average of $36.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $514.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.04 million. American Equity Investment Life had a return on equity of 6.27% and a net margin of 12.85%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that American Equity Investment Life Holding will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities, as well as single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

