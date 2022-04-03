Signaturefd LLC Sells 615 Shares of SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM)

Signaturefd LLC lessened its stake in SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM – Get Rating) (TSE:SSO) by 26.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,706 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 615 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in SSR Mining were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in SSR Mining during the 4th quarter valued at $769,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SSR Mining during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in SSR Mining during the 3rd quarter valued at $339,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in SSR Mining by 39.6% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 157,878 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,297,000 after acquiring an additional 44,786 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in SSR Mining by 60.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 73,536 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 27,800 shares during the period. 62.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SSRM opened at $22.22 on Friday. SSR Mining Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.19 and a 52-week high of $22.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.53 and a 200 day moving average of $17.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of 16.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 4.27 and a current ratio of 5.64.

SSR Mining ( NASDAQ:SSRM Get Rating ) (TSE:SSO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01). SSR Mining had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 19.78%. The company had revenue of $407.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $387.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SSR Mining Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. This is a positive change from SSR Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. SSR Mining’s payout ratio is 21.21%.

In other SSR Mining news, CFO Alison Lynn White sold 4,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total transaction of $93,201.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SSRM shares. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of SSR Mining from C$38.50 to C$31.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. National Bank Financial cut shares of SSR Mining from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SSR Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of SSR Mining from C$29.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of SSR Mining from C$27.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.79.

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in Turkey and the Americas. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its projects include the ÃÃ¶pler Gold mine located in Erzincan, Turkey; the Marigold mine located in Humboldt County, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

