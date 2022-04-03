Simmons Bank Decreases Position in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA)

Simmons Bank trimmed its stake in shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,431 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,141 shares during the period. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UAA. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 35.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,526,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,429,000 after purchasing an additional 661,912 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 2.5% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 22,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 5.7% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 11,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 91.8% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 863,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,426,000 after purchasing an additional 413,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 4.9% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. 33.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on UAA shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Under Armour from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Under Armour from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Under Armour from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.85.

UAA stock opened at $16.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a PE ratio of 21.78 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.30. Under Armour, Inc. has a one year low of $13.70 and a one year high of $27.28.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Under Armour had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 20.66%. Under Armour’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Under Armour, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Under Armour announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 23rd that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 6.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the developing, marketing, and distributing performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also provides footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

