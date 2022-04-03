Simmons Bank Has $456,000 Stock Position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Simmons Bank lowered its stake in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,905 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 704 shares during the quarter. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 39.2% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,811 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 979.1% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,115 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 27.4% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,142 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 154.6% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,472 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.88% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on RF shares. Barclays raised shares of Regions Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Friday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Regions Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.46.

RF opened at $21.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $20.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.66, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.32. Regions Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $18.02 and a twelve month high of $25.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.96.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 38.17% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is 27.42%.

About Regions Financial (Get Rating)

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management.

